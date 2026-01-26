New development across from Austin Landing planned in Miami Twp.

The Dayton Daily News first reported on the new Chick-fil-A planned for Austin Crossing in September 2024, and on Tuesday, the Miami Twp. Zoning Commission will hear its final development plan.

Due to the complexity of the design and introduction of new traffic into a busy corridor, there have been multiple agencies involved in the review, Carlson said, including the Ohio Department of Transportation, Montgomery County, the Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District, and Miami Twp.

“Austin Crossing is introducing new uses to this area while resolving a traffic concern, we are excited to see continued investment and growth in Miami Township,” Carlson said.

The new Chick-fil-A planned for 10322 Springboro Pike — north of Landing Way and south of Taos Drive in Miami Twp. — will be about 10.2 acres and 5,033 square feet, according to planning documents.

The township expects that the new Chick-fil-A will create about 50 new jobs. The Chick-fil-A expects to start construction sometime this year, and construction will take about six to eight months, according to planning documents.

In addition to Chick-fil-A, a new Dutch Bros coffee is planned for the Austin Crossing development, along with a new Chase Bank and Flying Ace Car Wash.

New Winsupply warehouse planned

Winsupply, which supplies materials for residential and commercial construction, is seeking to expand its warehouse space with a 213,146-square-foot, according to Miami Twp. records.

The Miami Twp. Zoning Commission on Tuesday will review the final development plan for more warehouse space planned for nearly 40 acres at 9300 Byers Road, next to Winsupply’s other warehouse at that location. This will double its warehousing space at this location.

“Winsupply has stated that a few new jobs will be created, but the additional space is primarily for additional warehouse storage to better serve their customers in this region,” Carlson said.

Winsupply plans to start construction in the spring of this year, and construction will take about two years, according to planning documents.

A public hearing for this final development plan, along with Chick-fil-A’s, will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Miami Township Government Center, 2700 Lyons Road