New ‘disaster’ test results show math, reading scores down in U.S., Ohio

Ohio scored near the middle of the dataset, which includes all 50 U.S. states, plus Puerto Rico and the Department of Defense. No state scored better this year on the test than they did in 2019.

“Because of the pandemic, more students than ever are struggling to achieve math and reading proficiency in Ohio,” said Aaron Churchill, Ohio policy director for the Fordham Institute, an education think tank.

The findings are on par with other testing data, including Ohio’s own state testing data, which showed students were behind in both reading and math. Poor, Black and Latino students, along with students with disabilities and English language learners, generally did worse on Ohio’s state exam.

Churchill called the eighth-grade math results “truly a disaster,” as Ohio’s proficiency rate in math slid from 38% in 2019 to 29% in 2022. He noted eighth-grade reading proficiency rates fell from 38% to 33% during this same period.

Fourth graders, the other major testing demographic for NAEP, also saw a decline in math proficiency, from 41% to 40%, and in reading, from 36% to 35%.

Churchill called on the state to make sure students get the help they need to be successful in math and reading.

“State leaders must ensure that schools are effectively teaching core academic content, as well as providing extra supports and interventions when students are struggling,” Churchill said.