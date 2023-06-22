BreakingNews
SWAT standoff outside Dayton apartment ends after more than 7 hours
X

NEW: DOD will reimburse pet expenses when military families move

Credit: Bryan Correira

Credit: Bryan Correira

Local News
By
7 minutes ago

Air Force and military families take heed: You may not need to find a new home for the family dog or cat before moving to that next assignment.

The Department of Defense Wednesday announced a new policy to cover pet travel expenses, like pet shipping or quarantine fees, incurred by service members when they move to a new assignment.

The policy covers pet expenses during a permanent change of station (PCS), the DOD said, and will be effective as of January 1, 2024.

Military members going through a PCS within the continental United States can be reimbursed up to $550 for one household pet, either cat or dog, and up to $2,000 for moves to or from a location outside the continental United States to cover costs related to the transportation of a pet, the department said.

The military estimates that this new allowance may be used by an some 227,000 service members.

“Historically, service members paid the majority of out-of-pocket expenses to transport pets when assigned to a new duty station,” the department said. “This policy reduces that financial burden while recognizing the important role a pet plays in a military family’s household.”

In Other News
1
Giant werewolf? 12-foot skeleton? Cities rarely police outsized yard...
2
Ohio House OKs bans on gender-affirming care for minors, transgender...
3
No current cases of Legionnaires’ disease in county youth, public...
4
Opposing groups all testify against electric rate reform bill
5
Ohio House, Senate to hash out differences in state budget proposals as...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top