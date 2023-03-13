New downtown Dayton hotel opens today

The AC Hotel opened for business today in the Webster Station neighborhood, bringing new hotel rooms to a part of Dayton that officials say desperately needs more places to stay.
The AC Hotel at 124 Madison Street, across from Day Air Ballpark where the Dayton Dragons play minor league baseball, is just the second newly constructed hotel to open in downtown Dayton in decades.
The first was the Fairfield Inn & Suites, which opened in late 2018 just blocks away from the AC Hotel.
Both hotel projects were brought to life by Crawford Hoying, one of the main developers of the Water Street District, along with Woodard Development.
The AC Hotel has 134 rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, and the property is located a short walk from multiple restaurants, bars, breweries and other destinations.
The AC Hotel offers a “European-inspired breakfast,” a fitness center, a lounge that serves beers and cocktails and some food items.
A new restaurant, called the Foundry, is expected to open this spring, offering a rooftop bar and restaurant.
The hotel also has 4,500 square feet of meeting rooms and a library that has communal tables, a wireless printer and access to a laptop or tablet.
The AC Hotel currently is only the second hotel in operation in downtown Dayton, though several other hotels are in development.
