New downtown Dayton hotel opens today

The AC Hotel has 134 rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, and the property is located a short walk from multiple restaurants, bars, breweries and other destinations.

The AC Hotel offers a “European-inspired breakfast,” a fitness center, a lounge that serves beers and cocktails and some food items.

A new restaurant, called the Foundry, is expected to open this spring, offering a rooftop bar and restaurant.

The hotel also has 4,500 square feet of meeting rooms and a library that has communal tables, a wireless printer and access to a laptop or tablet.

The AC Hotel currently is only the second hotel in operation in downtown Dayton, though several other hotels are in development.