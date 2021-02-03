New E.C.H.O. gaming experience to test cognitive skills

The E.C.H.O. game has the ability to test people’s skills. The hologram of a real Airman will walk users through the gaming experience comprising three different missions where they will be tested on how they perform through each challenge.

“Through a series of challenges, players’ cognitive skills will be tested, measured and given feedback on so they can develop further,” Atkinson said. “It’s up to the participants to combat task saturation by working strategically and efficiently to accomplish each challenge and, of course, have fun while they’re at it.”

At the end of each challenge, the results will highlight which Air Force career path would be viable based on their play and how their cognitive skills can be optimally used. Participants are permitted to retake the challenges to improve and compare scores.

“E.C.H.O. gives potential Airmen confidence that they have what it takes,” Atkinson said. “It helps recruiters sell specific career fields, while narrowing down potential applicants to target specific career fields. It gives recruiters another virtual tool to inspire and recruit potential Airmen.”

The online version of E.C.H.O. can be found http://airforceecho.com/.