Dayton will open 2022-23 season against OVC opponent
New education foundation launching Thursday to work with Kettering schools

The Kettering City Schools Forward Foundation, which is scheduled to launch Thursday, will partner with the school district, officials said. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

KETTERING — A new foundation is being launched, aimed at improving opportunities and educational impact for Kettering City Schools students and families.

The Kettering City Schools Forward Foundation will work with the district to connect students, families, alumni and businesses, organizers said.

The foundation, which is scheduled to launch in an event Thursday, has about $30,000 in donations, Executive Director Jessica Stickel said.

ExploreNEW DETAILS: Oakwood schools to name interim leader, hire new superintendent later

“We have strong traditions in Kettering and an alumni network that stretches far and wide,” Stickel said in release announcing the launch.

“I’m excited to lead the KCS Forward Foundation in strengthening those connections for alumni, current Kettering students and families, and business and community members,” she said.

A similar group, the Kettering Education Foundation, was established in 1990. It supports the Kettering schools’ innovative efforts for K-12 education and has raised more than $300,000 and sponsored more than 400 grants, according to its website.

ExploreBUSINESS: Oakwood gives sweet treat business near UD extended late-night hours

