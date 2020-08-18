New Escape Room opens at Dayton Mall

A new escape room experience is now open at the Dayton Mall.
All in Adventures, which had soft opening last weekend, is one of the largest escape room companies in the US, offering guests an engaging and interactive gaming experience.
The new Dayton location will be the 32nd location for All in Adventures, and the third store to open in Ohio. Its hours are currently only Saturdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays noon to 6 p.m.
The store hopes to add additional regular hours as soon as its able to, said Karen Kelly Brown, Dayton Mall marketing director.
“In a day where entertainment is becoming more digital and passive, All In Adventures is offering interactive experiences that provide a new form of fun that can be enjoyed by any individual,” says Dave Duebber, General Manager Dayton Mall. “Escape Rooms are the next step in the evolution of entertainment, and we are excited to have them in the Dayton Mall”.
An escape room is a puzzle-based adventure game that requires players to find hidden objects, solve puzzles, unravel mysteries and escape within a given time frame.
“With a variety of themes and difficulty levels, All In Adventures has an experience to fit all ages and skill levels,” according to the release. “Escape Rooms are popular among groups looking for a fun night out, as well as provide services for groups looking for meaningful team-bonding experiences such as corporate training events, birthday parties, scouting troops, schools, and more.”
The mall said its “rigorous” disinfectant and cleaning practices will also continue many times per day, including periodically disinfecting areas most susceptible to the spread of germs.