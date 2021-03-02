New exhibit showcases range of space art

On display in the museum’s Cold War Gallery, the exhibit will include 49 pieces in varying mediums from 20 artists. IAAA selected the artwork for the exhibition through a jury process and features such topics as space missions, spacecraft, astronauts, planets, constellations, nebulas and galaxies.

Just as 19th century painters used art to spark exploration of the American West, space artists today use the latest scientific research to create works that inspire our journeys into the next frontier. As humankind seeks to uncover the mysteries contained in the far reaches of the universe, space art seeks to show us what we may find.