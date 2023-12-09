New flight added from Cincinnati airport to Cancun

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Local News
By Business Staff
0 minutes ago
X

American Airlines added a new nonstop flight starting today from the Cincinnati airport to Cancun, Mexico.

American said it’s ready to help customers escape winter weather with more flights than any other U.S. carrier to the white sand beaches of Cancun.

Starting today, American launched new nonstop flights to CUN from Cincinnati (CVG), Nashville, Tennessee (BNA), and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (PIT).

The new flight route, which takes off from Cincinnati on Saturdays, is the first international destination served by American Airlines from the Cincinnati/Kentucky airport.

“Cancun is a strong addition to American’s growing network at CVG, serving leisure travelers,” Candace McGraw, CVG’s CEO, said in a statement. “We are excited for this additional option for local travelers to get to sunny Cancun and pleased to see the continued expansion of the Oneworld Alliance with additional international service from CVG.”

As the largest U.S. airline serving the Yucatan Peninsula, American will also operate six peak-day flights to Cozumel (CZM) and two daily flights to Merida (MID) this winter, offering customers the most convenient schedule to plan a winter getaway. Starting March 28, American will also launch four daily nonstop flights to Tulum, Mexico (TQO), adding more nonstop service to the region.

In Other News
1
5 people injured in 2-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 in Dayton
2
Bruckner Nature Center to conduct bird survey; public invited
3
Portion of Ohio route in Warren County to close 12 days
4
Need to add a ramp or new step to your home? Kettering offers...
5
Earthquake detected overnight in Ohio in Shelby County area

About the Author

Business Staff
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top