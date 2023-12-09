New flight added from Cincinnati airport to Cancun

Starting today, American launched new nonstop flights to CUN from Cincinnati (CVG), Nashville, Tennessee (BNA), and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (PIT).

The new flight route, which takes off from Cincinnati on Saturdays, is the first international destination served by American Airlines from the Cincinnati/Kentucky airport.

“Cancun is a strong addition to American’s growing network at CVG, serving leisure travelers,” Candace McGraw, CVG’s CEO, said in a statement. “We are excited for this additional option for local travelers to get to sunny Cancun and pleased to see the continued expansion of the Oneworld Alliance with additional international service from CVG.”

As the largest U.S. airline serving the Yucatan Peninsula, American will also operate six peak-day flights to Cozumel (CZM) and two daily flights to Merida (MID) this winter, offering customers the most convenient schedule to plan a winter getaway. Starting March 28, American will also launch four daily nonstop flights to Tulum, Mexico (TQO), adding more nonstop service to the region.