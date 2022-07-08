New Foreign Exchange opens in Springboro with celebration today

With the new location, Reilich is hoping “to bring a more affordable, more reliable source for European and import car repairs other than just dealerships.”

Foreign Exchange specializes in servicing European and Asian imported cars, whether they are luxury, classic, popular or performance vehicles. Its website advertises use of "AutoLogic diagnostic systems, the global leader in European automotive diagnostic software.”

Foreign Exchange also sells imported cars at its five locations.

“We specialize in European car repair, import car repair, full maintenance, service, engine repairs, suspensions repairs, anything mechanical-related, electronic. We do diagnostics programming, software programming updates, all sorts of stuff,” Reilich said.

The Springboro location was originally supposed to open on Friday, but Reilich spoke of the area’s demand, with customers calling ahead to get their cars in. After the soft opening, Foreign Exchange will celebrate Friday’s grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially expanding the family business Reilich was “raised in.”

“We pride ourselves on being a family business that is here to serve the community,” Reilich said.