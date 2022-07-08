New Foreign Exchange opens in Springboro with celebration today

Foreign Exchange, a family-owned sales, service and body shop for imported automobiles, is expanding to Springboro.
The newest location opened June 28 and will celebrated its grand opening Friday. The Waynesville location was moved to Springboro, the city that owner and manager Ricky Reilich calls home.
“I’ve lived here a lot of my life, my wife’s from here, I’m raising my kids here. It’s a really great area with a lot of great people,” Reilich said.
Reilich has been working at Foreign Exchange since he was 13, and he and his family have acquired four other new locations in the 10 years since he took over the business. The five locations are Fairborn, Centerville, Moraine, West Chester and Springboro.
The business was established in 1975 at the original shop in Moraine. Reilich’s family bought the shop in 1990 and expanded Foreign Exchange to its current five locations. The business has stayed in the family, with Reilich’s brother, cousins and parents all involved.
With the new location, Reilich is hoping “to bring a more affordable, more reliable source for European and import car repairs other than just dealerships.”
Foreign Exchange specializes in servicing European and Asian imported cars, whether they are luxury, classic, popular or performance vehicles. Its website advertises use of "AutoLogic diagnostic systems, the global leader in European automotive diagnostic software.”
Foreign Exchange also sells imported cars at its five locations.
“We specialize in European car repair, import car repair, full maintenance, service, engine repairs, suspensions repairs, anything mechanical-related, electronic. We do diagnostics programming, software programming updates, all sorts of stuff,” Reilich said.
The Springboro location was originally supposed to open on Friday, but Reilich spoke of the area’s demand, with customers calling ahead to get their cars in. After the soft opening, Foreign Exchange will celebrate Friday’s grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially expanding the family business Reilich was “raised in.”
“We pride ourselves on being a family business that is here to serve the community,” Reilich said.
