New free child care option available for military spouse appointments

· Medical appointments;

· Classes offered by the Airman and Family Readiness Center, Chaplain office, Family Advocacy office and medical agencies;

· Employment opportunities, which include job interviews, initial job training and new employee orientation.

At this time, volunteer opportunities are not considered an approved appointment for which a military spouse can request child care services for under the MASCC program.

For those Wright-Patterson military spouses who have an appointment that falls within one of the approved categories and would like to request services, contact the FCC office by sending an email to 88.msg.svy@us.af.mil. The FCC will send requestors an AF FCC ECC form that will require the military member’s supervisor’s signature. Once that is completed the requestor will need to send the form back to the FCC office.

“When the care is approved by our AF Agency we will schedule the care,” said Melissa Zehring, 88th FSS FCC coordinator. “This process is required every time child care is needed for one of these reasons. The care has to be requested in advance.”

Requests must be made in advance due to the availability of Air Force licensed FCC homes.

“It is very important spouses request this care as soon as possible so we can check for availability in our FCC program,” Zehring said. “If there is no availability based on what they request, care cannot be offered. “However, we are actively recruiting FCC providers to offer care for this and all of our other Expanded Child Care programs.”

For more information about the MASCC program or how to become an approved FCC provider, contact the FCC Office by calling 937-656-8685 or sending an email to 88.msg.svy@us.af.mil.