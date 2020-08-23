New free child care option available for military spouse appointments

The Air Force Family Child Care Expanded Child Care (AF FCC ECC) launched a new free child care program option in July that will be available to military families at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
The Military Spouse Appointment Child Care (MASCC) program will provide child care services to spouses who need to attend approved military-life-related appointments.
“There doesn’t appear to be a limit on the number of hours used per month,” said Kristine Freels, 88th Force Support Squadron director.
Freels added all required items have to be submitted to the Air Force Agency via MyPers for approval for every individual appointment.
Military spouses interested in using the no-cost program must complete an AF FCC ECC request form and submit proof of the appointment to schedule child care services. Approved appointments for the MASCC program include:
· Medical appointments;
· Classes offered by the Airman and Family Readiness Center, Chaplain office, Family Advocacy office and medical agencies;
· Employment opportunities, which include job interviews, initial job training and new employee orientation.
At this time, volunteer opportunities are not considered an approved appointment for which a military spouse can request child care services for under the MASCC program.
For those Wright-Patterson military spouses who have an appointment that falls within one of the approved categories and would like to request services, contact the FCC office by sending an email to 88.msg.svy@us.af.mil. The FCC will send requestors an AF FCC ECC form that will require the military member’s supervisor’s signature. Once that is completed the requestor will need to send the form back to the FCC office.
“When the care is approved by our AF Agency we will schedule the care,” said Melissa Zehring, 88th FSS FCC coordinator. “This process is required every time child care is needed for one of these reasons. The care has to be requested in advance.”
Requests must be made in advance due to the availability of Air Force licensed FCC homes.
“It is very important spouses request this care as soon as possible so we can check for availability in our FCC program,” Zehring said. “If there is no availability based on what they request, care cannot be offered. “However, we are actively recruiting FCC providers to offer care for this and all of our other Expanded Child Care programs.”
For more information about the MASCC program or how to become an approved FCC provider, contact the FCC Office by calling 937-656-8685 or sending an email to 88.msg.svy@us.af.mil.