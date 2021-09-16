New health clinic opens at Wilberforce University

Wilberforce University has a new health clinic, opened with Premier Health.
Treatment at the student clinic is free to students who show their university ID card. The clinic will treat a variety of illnesses and injuries and will provide various vaccinations as well as diagnostic and other services, including mental health services.
The student clinic is staffed by a Premier Health advanced practice provider and radiology technologist or medical assistant between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In addition, students will have 24-hour access to virtual visits through Premier Health Urgent Care.
This will allow students to have ready and easy access to health and wellness services, said Dr. Elfred Anthony Pinkard, president of Wilberforce University.
“The primary relief here is access to health services, relieving health care disparities and lack of access for certain communities,” Pinkard said.
He called the partnership especially timely given the persistent challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on university campus communities. There will also be learning opportunities for students going into the health field.
The clinic is also open to treat community residents.
Premier Health CEO Mary Boosalis and Chief Operating Officer Barbara Johnson both sit on Wilberforce’s board of directors, and Johnson described the clinic as a natural partnership.
“I’ve always had a passion for this university,” Johnson said.
Besides offering services, Johnson said the clinic can also help with connecting students to jobs “as we offer opportunities for employment for students that want to stay local and want to be employed in the health care field.”