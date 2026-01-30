Breaking: Teen missing from Trotwood may be in Alabama, child protection agency says

New hotel, subdivision plans proposed for Beavercreek

City council to vote on both proposals Monday
Renderings for a Hilton hotel proposed in Beavercreek. CONTRIBUTED

Renderings for a Hilton hotel proposed in Beavercreek. CONTRIBUTED
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A new hotel has been proposed for the city of Beavercreek off of Kemp Road, and city council will also consider a set of subdivision plans for a proposed development near Grange Hall Road.

Mason developer HiFive Development Services is aiming to construct a 160-room Hilton hotel on Kemp Road, just east of the intersection with Fairfield Road.

The Hilton is planned for a small section of a 25-acre property located on that corner that has been the subject of legal filings for almost the last 30 years, following a zoning referendum in 1999, city documents show.

The area is now home to a Fifth Third Bank, Chick-Fil-A, Graeter’s and City Barbecue, as well as a nearby Premier Health emergency room, which was approved in 2021.

A drawing of a Maronda home included in Beavercreek planning documents. City planners weighed a proposal for 53 new homes south of Rushton Road. Beavercreek city documents.

icon to expand image

City council will also consider specific plans for a subdivision located off Grange Hall Road, called Creekwood Preserve, that would construct 53 homes on just over 25 acres.

The company behind the plan, West Chester’s Maronda Homes, expects prices of $450,000 to $500,000 per home. City documents said the average sale price of single-family homes within a half-mile of the area in the last two years was about $281,548.

The planning commission greenlit the specific site plan in January. Zoning for the project was approved in April last year, with density conditions.

After hearing concerns from several residents, planning commission members voted to amend the proposal, prohibiting heavy construction traffic at the site from 7-9 a.m. and 3-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Under the proposed plan, if approved, Maronda Homes would begin construction in mid to late 2026 with 12 homes, and continue with a second phase in 2027 with the remaining 41 homes.

Beavercreek City Council’s meeting was moved to this Monday after severe weather last week.

In Other News
1
Teen missing from Trotwood may be in Alabama, child protection agency...
2
Man, dog found dead in burning house in Dayton
3
Franklin historical home for sale draws national interest
4
Israeli company wants to open Dayton manufacturing hub, add 50 new jobs
5
Snowmobile rider ejected in Darke County, dies of injuries

About the Author

Follow London Bishop on twitter