New Indian restaurant in Vandalia offers lunch buffet

A new restaurant specializing in Indian cuisine is now open in Vandalia.

The Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Curry & Grill Indian Restaurant at 722 W. National Road on Sept. 24.

“We had a great time this afternoon welcoming Vandalia’s newest sit-down restaurant,” the city of Vandalia wrote in a Facebook post.

The restaurant offers a lunch buffet Tuesday through Sunday. It costs $16.95 for adults and $10.95 for children.

Lunch specials are also available such as chicken tikka masala served with vegetables of the day, naan and rice for $12.95.

Curry & Grill Indian Restaurant was previously located at 1501 Lyons Road in Centerville. That space now houses Green Chili Indian Restaurant.

MORE DETAILS

Curry & Grill is open 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit www.currysgrill.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page (@CurryGrillDayton).

