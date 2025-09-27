New Indian restaurant in Vandalia offers lunch buffet

“We had a great time this afternoon welcoming Vandalia’s newest sit-down restaurant,” the city of Vandalia wrote in a Facebook post.

The restaurant offers a lunch buffet Tuesday through Sunday. It costs $16.95 for adults and $10.95 for children.

Lunch specials are also available such as chicken tikka masala served with vegetables of the day, naan and rice for $12.95.

Curry & Grill Indian Restaurant was previously located at 1501 Lyons Road in Centerville. That space now houses Green Chili Indian Restaurant.

