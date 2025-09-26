Calzada’s Kitchen takes over Culp’s Café at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton

“People can expect to see the same dishes they’ve had elsewhere, but they’re going to see a work of art,” Carol Calzada said.

“I tried to do the original menu we had at the old Culp’s,” Jose Calzada said.

Longtime staples such as “Rike’s” traditional pecan chicken salad and the nectar cream soda remain on the menu. New items include:

Avocado Toast (slices of seeded multigrain bread with avocado spread, garlic herb cheese, cage-free eggs, sundried cherry tomatoes, radish, balsamic reduction and crispy fried leeks) $15

Loaded Shrimp & Grits Bowl (cheesy grits loaded with buffalo shrimp, fried green tomatoes, spinach, bacon, hollandaise and basil purees topped with a cage-free sunny-side egg) $17

“It’s going to be quality food,” Carol Calzada said. “You’re not just going to see it, but you’re going to taste it.”

Working to achieve the ‘American Dream’

The Calzadas are both originally from Mexico City. Jose Calzada came to the U.S. at 6 years old and Carol Calzada came to the U.S. at 13 years old.

They were living in Chicago “trying to achieve the American Dream as an immigrant family,” before moving to Dayton in 2006 to give their children better opportunities.

Jose Calzada’s culinary career started back in Chicago in 1988. Right after high school, he attended a small trade school where he discovered his love for cooking. He went on to attend Kendall College.

“I did my internship at Kiki’s Bistro, a French restaurant, and I just fell in love with the food. I just fell in love with the French technique,” Jose Calzada said. “I didn’t go back to school. They offered me a job, and I stayed there for, I think, seven or eight years.”

He worked his way up from pantry cook and line cook to sous chef and executive chef.

Jose Calzada has studied culinary throughout Europe and has cooked for celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Julia Child.

“I got burned out,” Jose Calzada said. “I was rarely, hardly home. I was always at work.”

In the early 2000s, they were thinking about moving to Las Vegas, but after a period of working at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino, he returned to Chicago and helped open an Italian restaurant.

From Chicago to Dayton

When they moved to Dayton, Jose Calzada worked at well-known restaurants such as Anticoli’s and l’Auberge.

In 2007, the couple took over operations at the Linden Grill — where they were known for hosting late-night, fancy dinners. They operated the restaurant for a little over a year until they had to close it due to the recession.

Carol Calzada has previously worked in customer service. The Linden Grill was the start of her career in the hospitality industry.

Jose Calzada got his start at Carillon Historical Park when he was working for Belly Fire Catering, which had managed Culp’s Café in the early days.

“Jose and I have been working with Carillon Park on and off since 2009,” Carol Calzada said.

When Carillon Brewing Co. opened, Jose Calzada created the initial German-style menu. He was working back of house at the brewery, while Carol was managing front of house at the brewery and Culp’s Café.

During the COVID-19 quarantine, the brewery and restaurant closed its doors. Jose Calzada went on to find other opportunities in the Dayton region.

Carol Calzada was planning to return to Culp’s Café when it reopened in 2021, but she decided to step away when her father died. She returned to the restaurant in September 2024.

The couple reached out to Brady Kress, president and CEO of Dayton History, about the possibility of operating Culp’s Café as independent owners after seeing Dayton Barbecue Company take over the food program at Carillon Brewing Co.

“I was thrilled when the Calzadas approached me about operating our Culp’s Café,” Kress said in a statement. “They have been friends of Carillon Park for many years and understand our mission. They are well-versed in the restaurant business, and their culinary approach is fresh and well suited for Carillon Park. As entrepreneurs and independent operators the Calzadas care about the outcomes, and so mirror the many stories we celebrate every day at Carillon Park.”

The Calzada family began operations in April.

Family is at the heart of the restaurant

“I like Culp’s because it started as a family business in the 30s,” D’juliana Calzada said. “We’ve kind of continued that tradition with bringing Calzada’s Kitchen into the Culp’s building.”

D’juliana Calzada and her brothers recalled doing homework in the dining room of the original Culp’s location, and helping bus tables when it was busy.

“It feels like home,” Frank Calzada said.

His first job as a junior in high school was working at Carillon Brewing Co. He worked there until Covid. Frank now helps his dad in the kitchen.

D’juliana Calzada, who has worked in restaurants since she was 14 years old, is excited to work with her dad once again. When Jose Calzada worked at elé Cake Co Bistro & Wine Bar, D’juliana Calzada followed in his footsteps.

“He’s just a great person to work with,” D’juliana Calzada said.

Maui Calzada does not work full-time in the restaurant business, but helps out as needed.

“We’re all very close,” son Danny Cortes said. “We work hard, and we kick butt together.”

Danny Cortes previously operated I Heart Ice Cream, a Thai-inspired rolled ice cream business, with Liz Smith.

“I had a really good experience with managing a business and just working my butt off and just seeing it pay off,” Danny Cortes said. “Now I’m here helping my family, hoping to achieve the same end results.”

What’s next at Culp’s Café?

Culp’s Café offers weekly specials such as:

Tuesday (Create Your Breakfast Burrito)

Wednesday (Pot Roast Hot Shot)

Thursday (Reuben)

Friday (Brewhouse Burger)

They have plans to offer specialty cocktails during the holiday season.

Once “A Carillon Christmas” kicks off on Nov. 25, the Calzada family plans to open on select nights for dinner.

They also plan to offer quarterly or monthly gourmet dinners with wine tastings.

“We’re honored to be able to offer our food to all those people, but more than anything, I’m thankful that our family got the opportunity to be a part of Dayton history,” Carol Calzada said.

The history of Culp’s Café

Culp’s Café is a one-of-a-kind eatery paying homage to small soda fountains, lunch counters and the Culp family.

Charlotte Gilbert Culp, a widow who began selling baked goods in 1902 to support her six children, is the café’s namesake.

The family opened a stand at the South Main Street market and eventually expanded into the Arcade where they sold poultry, eggs, cheese and dill pickles at three lunch counters. In the 1930s, the family opened a full cafeteria in the Arcade, and nearly 10 years later, were serving as many as 5,000 customers a day during World War II. The cafeteria was sold in 1960.

Kress previously said that the Culp family gave the museum an initial gift over 20 years ago to start a small café. It was originally located within the park and operated seasonally.

In 2019, the museum relocated the café to the Winsupply Center for Leadership at the entrance of the park and reflected a “classic time period in Dayton history” throughout the restaurant.

The restaurant was built around a restored 1903 Barney & Smith interurban car where guests can eat inside.

The early 1900s was the “golden age of business, manufacturing and entrepreneurship” in which the Wright brothers began flying and Charles Kettering started working at NCR, Kress said.

Culp’s Café is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton.

Calzada’s Kitchen is available for catering and private events. To book, email ccalzada@daytonhistory.com or call 937-299-2277.