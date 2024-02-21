New kids, baby clothing store opens in Huber Heights

The storefront was previously occupied by Bath & Body Works, which relocated in late 2023 to the south of the strip mall, near At Home.

Carter’s is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Another children’s clothing store in the NorthPark Center, called The Children’s Place, closed its doors in February 2023.

Other stores currently operating in the retail strip include PetSmart, Famous Footwear, rue21, Dollar Tree, Marshall’s, and Rally House.

Along with its namesake brand, Carter’s, Inc., is the parent company for brands including OshKosh B’gosh, Skip Hop, Little Planet, and Simple Joys.

Earlier this month, the company announced leadership changes, including the retirement of its chief operating officer after 18 years.

The Atlanta-based retailer reported 2023 quarter three net sales of $792 million, down 3% from Q3 results the year prior.

The company announced plans in 2023 to open 50 new stores, offset by the planned closure of approximately 10 stores that year due to lease expirations, and an expectation to have 1,000 or more U.S. locations by 2027.