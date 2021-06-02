New leadership named at Kettering Health

Kettering Health is making key leadership changes.
Rick Dodds, who had been president of Soin Medical Center and Greene Memorial, has been named vice president of new market strategies.
In the new job, Dodds “will work to identify new expansion and partnership opportunities and coordinate our efforts with key community stakeholders, including elected officials, care providers, and business leaders,” Kettering Health stated.
Beavercreek-based Soin Medical Center and Xenia-based Kettering Health Greene Memorial are part of Kettering Health’s larger operation of hospitals. The names of all the hospitals but Soin were recently changed as part of a rebrand.
Kettering Health reported $1.7 billion in net patient revenue in 2019 according to the Ohio Health Market Review.
The new president of Soin and Greene is Josefer Montes. Montes was vice president of marketing and communications as well as chief inclusion officer.
Jimmy Phillips has been promoted to vice president of marketing and communications.
“These leadership transitions position us to continue both providing the high-quality care people expect from Kettering Health and expanding our mission to new communities throughout our region,” Fred Manchur, CEO of Kettering Health said in a statement.