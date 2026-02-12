New Lebanon council: Former member Adkins appointed to fill seat after councilman-elect disqualified

She will serve for the remainder of 2026 until a successor is voted to fill the seat, in accordance with the village charter.

Candidates Theresa Cooper, Keith Moody and Thomas Wilder were originally elected by voters in November to fill three seats on council to replace Adkins and outgoing members Charles Cooper and Christopher Sands.

Moody was disqualified from taking office alongside Cooper and Wilder last month, as village leaders asserted Moody was not in “good standing” with the municipality when he submitted his candidacy petition ahead of the November 2025 general election.

Specifically, Moody had filed his 2024 tax return with the village after he had already submitted his petition for candidacy to the Montgomery County Board of Elections, a violation of the village charter.

Five candidates in total had run for three open seats in November, with Adkins and Amanda Price also in the race against Moody, Cooper and Wilder.

Moody, Cooper and Wilder received the highest number of votes, with Adkins and Price amassing 17.80% and 18.94% of votes, respectively.

Councilman Joy said he feels Adkins’ appointment goes against the voice of the people.

“Ms. Adkins received the least amount of votes and yet she was (appointed) by everyone on council, minus one. The actions of council went against the consent of the governed and is another example of disfunction and continued cronyism going on in New Lebanon,” Joy said this week.

Joy also called for an investigation into Moody’s disqualification and Adkins’ appointment.