New Lebanon puts Dixie Middle School principal on leave

A principal within the New Lebanon Local School District was recently put on administrative leave amid an investigation that was started by a social media post.
Jason Izor, principal of Dixie Middle School, was the administrator put on leave, according to New Lebanon schools Superintendent Greg Williams. Izor was accused of misconduct in a post on social media, but it is unknown what the allegations were.
Williams confirmed the investigation, but could provide no additional details.
“I am not available to provide any more details in light of the ongoing investigation,” Williams said in an email.
The New Lebanon Police Department was also notified of the alleged misconduct.
In Other News
1
Dayton police to conduct curfew sweeps; Parents, kids could face...
2
Service for Ashley Flynn now private at request of family
3
Dayton man accused of shooting, killing fiancée indicted
4
Wright State commits $6M to expand nursing education facilities
5
Ohioans react to Supreme Court decision shutting off one avenue for...
About the Author