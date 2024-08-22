New local Pella business owner purchases Kettering site for $1.4 million

The building is primarily a warehouse, with space set aside for manufacturing and offices, according to Montgomery County propety records.

Ryan Allen said he recently purchased replacement window business Pella of Dayton and its real estate.

“I plan on continuing to operate the business and use the building in the future for this business,” he said.

Allen has 45 local employees. He purchased the business on June 28.

In 2020, Pella Corp. said it chose an existing 324,000-square-foot warehouse at 1501 Experiment Farm Road in Troy for the production of vinyl windows and doors.