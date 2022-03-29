dayton-daily-news logo
X

New magistrate, administrator named to Greene County Domestic Relations Court

Patricia N. Campbell was appointed as a magistrate and new court administrator for Greene County Domestic Relations Court.

caption arrowCaption
Patricia N. Campbell was appointed as a magistrate and new court administrator for Greene County Domestic Relations Court.

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
10 minutes ago

A Xenia attorney appointed court administrator of the Greene County Domestic Relations Court was sworn in Tuesday as a magistrate.

Patricia N. Campbell replaces David McNamee, who recently was appointed judge of the Xenia Municipal Court and will assume the office on April 11.

ExploreMcNamee appointed as Xenia Municipal Court Judge

Campbell, who was listed as a Super Lawyer in 2020 and 2021, has been in private practice for the last 13 years. A significant portion of her practice is dedicated to domestic relations and juvenile law at the trial and appellate level, according to a release from Greene County Domestic Relations Judge Cynthia Martin. She also represents Kraig Hagler, Greene County treasurer, in real estate tax matters.

She joins Martin and magistrates Kimberly Stump Combs and Amanda Holmes on the Domestic Relations Court bench.

Campbell is a graduate of Beavercreek High School, Wright State University and University of Dayton’s School of Law, where she was a member of the Law Review.

In Other News
1
Handmade Ukrainian Easter eggs on display at UD library
2
Centerville man earns national heroism medal for pulling couple from...
3
Latest redistricting news: What’s happening today, will congressional...
4
Wright Patterson schedules ‘natural disaster’ training Wednesday
5
Watch today: Democratic governor candidates to debate at Central State

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top