New medical office geared toward older adults to open on Salem Avenue

Kettering Health said it is working with community advisory council on the development of the educational, wellness and support programs.

“Harrison Twp. welcomes Kettering Health’s Years Ahead Health Center for seniors to receive outpatient services close to home,” said Roland Winburn, president of the Harrison Twp. Board of Trustees. “Our seniors will no longer have to travel miles to receive their specific and much needed services.”

The first Years Ahead location opened in at 6661 Clyo Road, Centerville, the end of 2018. The next one opened at 1745 E. Stroop Road in June.

Kettering Health is opening these new centers at a time when the population is increasingly weighted toward older adults both at the county and state level.

In 2000, about 13.7% of the Montgomery County population was 65 and older and by 2015 that grew to 17% of the population, or a little over 90,000 people, according to Scripps Gerontology Center.