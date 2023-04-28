New outdoor recreation gear consignment shop to open in Warren County

Explore Construction on bike path bridge south of Warren County delayed to fall

A native of Oxford, Ohio, Marengo said she grew up in the woods and that she enjoys the outdoors. She started backpacking seven years ago with a friend and has done five segments of the 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail that goes through 14 states. She usually backpacks 30 to 50 miles a year.

Marengo said she enjoys backpacking for the quiet and opportunity to meditate as well as meeting new people.

“I had done half-marathons, but this (backpacking) seemed like a challenge,” she said.

City Manager Scott Brunka said Marengo reached out to the city about organizing an event at the Lebanon Bike Park. After Marengo met with Brunka, the city parks director and the owner of Lebanon Brewing Company about the event, he said they encouraged her to consider opening up a business in Lebanon.

“We promote our parks as part of the city’s quality of life,” Brunka said. “This is an example of our parks promoting the city.”

Brunka, who also enjoys backpacking and outdoor recreation, said Arrow Adventure was a unique business opportunity and helps with the city’s efforts to diversify businesses. The store is also in the festival area of downtown Lebanon on Mulberry Street.

“We’re really excited for this new business opportunity,” Brunka said.

Marengo praised Brunka for really selling Lebanon as the place to build her business citing the city’s bike trail system and proximity to other nearby trails, the Bike Park, and various downtown activities.

“The space is perfect,” she said. “I went with my gut and so far it’s been a very positive experience. Lebanon has a very charming downtown with a lot of events. I also love the sense of community here.”

She said the business is located in Lebanon’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area and has fenced-in area and tables on the sidewalk along East Mulberry Street. Marengo is planning to obtain a state liquor license to open a small bar in her store to be part of the various downtown events.

Helping to get the store ready to open are her father Dean Dillingham of Oxford and her brother Tony who lives in Springboro, along with her network of friends.

“They’ve supported the heck out of me,” Marengo said.

She credits her network of friends who continue to encourage her.

“You can’t do it without them,” Marengo said. “Becoming an entrepreneur is not for the faint of heart. “You have to keep working hard everyday for opportunities to open up.”