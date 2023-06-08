New owner buys former Dayton Mall Sears property for $5M+

FCPT Holdings LLC bought the former store site in two parcels from Seritage SRC Finance for $5.175 million, new Montgomery County property records show. The sale date is given as Wednesday.

Mill Valley, Calif.-based Four Corners Property Trust calls itself “among the nation’s leading owners of restaurant and retail real estate.” The investor looks for triple net lease restaurants and other properties, including auto repair shops, collision repair, convenience stores and medical retail, on sites ranging in value from $1 million to $300 million. (On a triple net lease property, the tenant pays rent plus other expenses, such as taxes and maintenance.)