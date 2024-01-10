New owner pays $1.1 million for lakes property in Huber Heights

The property’s business address is 3491 Ohio 235. A recent rezoning of land at the site paved the way for the sale.

City of Huber Heights planners late last year approved a request to split a lot at the southeast and northeast corners of the intersection of Ohio 4 and Chambersburg Road, creating a pair of parcels.

City documents confirmed that Ross Childers, of Rockford, Ohio’s KCR Lakes, requested approval of a lot split to create a 49-acre parcel and a 2.47-acre parcel to facilitate the sale.

The area is zoned commercial vacant land. Part of the land abuts Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Huber Heights City Planner Aaron Sorrell told the Dayton Daily News Tuesday that city officials have exchanged of emails with the new owner.

“We haven’t talked about future plans in any kind of detail,” Sorrell said. “They approached us about acquiring a small parcel we own adjacent to their property.”

The lake property’s phone number has been disconnected.

A message seeking comment was sent to the new owner.