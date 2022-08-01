New Paris man sentenced for fatal OVI wreck on way to work

Kelch later pleaded no contest to aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI. He was found guilty.

Wall said the car ran a stop sign, went airborne and cut two trees in half. Neither man was wearing a seat belt.

Wall said she didn’t think Kelch had any intention of harming Gibboney, but he was driving under a license suspension and tested positive for drugs including marijuana.

Gibboney’s fiancé told the judge, “I just don’t understand what happened. That is what I want to know.”

Kelch was sentenced to the prison time, a mandatory lifetime driver’s license suspension and a mandatory fine of $1,075 and court costs.