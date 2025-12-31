New postmark policy by USPS could cause issues for people

A new rule established as of Dec. 24 requires postmarks to show the date an envelope is first processed by a USPS automated sorting machine at regional sorting facilities and not when it’s dropped off, which could reflect it being marked as late the following day or date.

Late fees and penalties could arise if a postmark pertaining to deadlines such as ballots, tax returns and more are mailed if the postage ends up being marked at a later date.

USPS recommends people mail an envelope or package days before a deadline or to ask the post office for a local postmark on the date a person mailed it. The service is also free.

“Customers who wish to retain a record or proof of the date on which the Postal Service first accepted possession of their mailpiece(s) may purchase a Certificate of Mailing,” according to USPS.