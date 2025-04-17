New ramen shop coming to Kettering is owned by family behind Blossom Juicy Bar

Bushido Ramen Shop will be located at 2607 Wilmington Pike in Kettering.

“Our dedication is our Creamy Soup,” Wang said. “The broth was meticulously crafted with pork and chicken bones, which are simmered for long hours to extract the full umami flavor, carefully refining it to perfection.”

His family is experienced in making homemade noodles and gyoza, but the shop does not have enough room for them to make those items in house. Instead, they are sourcing those items from Japanese ramen and gyoza makers.

“In the long run, after smoothing out our operation, we will make them with our own recipe in house,” Wang said. “We will always be committed to the quality of our noodles and soup.”

For people that love the taste of mocha or garlic, Wang recommends the Black Garlic Ramen. Those that don’t mind a little tingly feeling on their taste buds should try the Bushido Red made with a spicy oil.

Other items on the menu include Tonkotsu Ramen, Creamy Chicken, Miso, Spicy Miso, Chicken Karaage and a special fried rice.

A must-try are the Bushido Buns — fried pork cutlets wrapped with lotus leaf buns and served with a homemade bun sauce.

Bushido Ramen Shop is in the midst of inspections. They hope to open within a month for dine-in, carryout and delivery via DoorDash.

They’re expecting to open noon to 9 p.m. with longer hours on the weekends. In the future, they plan to run some speed dating events at the restaurant.

For more information and updates on Bushido Ramen Shop, visit the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram (@bushidoramenshop) pages.