Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway reopens for good: Here’s what the owners said

They have since reorganized to better serve their guests.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

What happened?

On Feb. 3, Sherri posted on Facebook that Old Dayton Pizza would be closing its doors on Feb. 10. This was after Sherri had been running the bar/restaurant by herself. She said she was exhausted.

“Let’s just close it up,” Steve said. “We can figure it out later and reopen later, but we need to be able to still have something left to be able to work with.”

Steve was in Texas when Sherri posted the announcement. He had been delivery freight for a year after purchasing a cargo van.

Old Dayton Pizza received an overwhelming about of support the last seven days they were open, so much so that they knew they couldn’t close for good.

Sherri took a trip to visit her son in Spain and to clear her head, while Steve returned home.

Old Dayton Pizza reopened as a bar on March 10 with plans to do “pop-up” events where they would serve pizza and meatballs. This would ensure that they didn’t waste food and could save money on labor.

“People were not happy with that,” Sherri said.

What’s new?

Since then, they have added a pool table and decreased the amount of seating in the dining area. They still have patio seating and picnic tables available outside. Kids are welcomed.

They are planning to host bowling, dart and pool tournaments, as well as bar bingo. More details to be announced.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Old Dayton Pizza will offer a full menu by the end of this week. They are currently serving pizza and meatballs only.

New items customers can expect includes a 14-inch pizza, meatballs with BBQ sauce, onions and cheese and a summer cocktail menu with drinks such as Bahama Mamas and Hurricanes. Daily specials are in the works, as well as more advertising.

A hidden gem

Old Dayton Pizza is located about five miles from downtown Dayton. They’re known for their Manhattans and Old Fashions, as well as $1.50 beers and $2.50 rum and cokes. The bar also has a nice bourbon selection.

As far as pizza, favorites include:

Round-Up (pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green pepper, mozzarella/provolone cheese and red pizza sauce)

Hog Roast (bacon, sausage, pepperoni, salami, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella/provolone cheese and red pizza sauce)

ODP Philly Steak (mozzarella/provolone cheese, grilled green peppers and onions with a base of Caesar dressing)

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The establishment features a Roman-style pizza dough that’s known for it’s flavor and texture.

“We wanted to have something farm-to-table, nutrient dense. We didn’t want anything fancy,” Sherri said. “I was raised on a farm. We just wanted something fresh.”

How Old Dayton Pizza was started

The couple bought the former Green Lantern and the surrounding three-acre property in 2019. Their plan was to open in March 2020, but it was delayed due to Covid.

They had moved from Florida to Ohio because Sherri was ready to return to her home state. She had moved to Florida in the late 1980s and was an open heart and trauma nurse for 36 years.

“I just love serving people,” Sherri said. “I’ve served people my whole life.”

She met Steve when he was working at Johnny D’s on Flagler Beach. He had previously helped his parents open a restaurant in St. Augustine before opening his own pizza shop in the back of that building.

When a friend of his opened Johnny D’s, Steve helped open and run the kitchen — bringing along his New York-style pizza recipe.

“We now developed a slow fermented dough that’s way better than what I had before,” Steve said.

When they moved to Dayton, Steve worked at Domino’s on Kuntz Road for about a year and was “amazed by the amount of business that’s out here.”

After getting the funding, building and working on recipes, Old Dayton Pizza opened in July 2020.

“The best part really is just being part of the community and the rest is just work,” Steve said. “People appreciate you being here and then it feels good to be appreciated.”

MORE DETAILS

Old Dayton Pizza, 3490 Old Troy Pike in Riverside, is open 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday. The establishment stays open later if people are still there.

The owners are hiring for bartenders, cooks and dishwashers. Those interested should reach out via Facebook Messenger.

For more information and updates, call 937-233-3490 or visit the Old Dayton Pizza’s Facebook (@OldDayton) or Instagram (@old_dayton_pizza) pages.

...