New Ryan Homes development to have 82 homes in Miami Twp. near Dayton Mall

The first section of 41 lots is planned to start sitework in March and launch construction in August with homes ready in October and the first phase wrapping up in 2023, according to Bill Keethler, president of Columbus-based Corridor Development Company, which has been involved with the project for a little more than a year.

A second section is planned to start development in 2023 with completion expected by 2025, Keethler said.

There will be a choice of six different models from Ryan Homes ranging in size from 1,407 square feet to 2,239 square feet with an average of 1,804 square feet.

“The type of homes that Ryan is building are all ranch homes and that demographic is very strong right now,” Keethler said. “We don’t limit it to that, but it’s in that 45-to-60-year-old demographic ... that are semi-retired.”

All homes would consist of 80 percent brick or stone, according to the township. No vinyl sided will be permitted.

Rivendell will be constructed on “a beautiful piece of land,” he said.

“We try to preserve as many trees as we can,” Keethler said. “(There will be) walking paths and M/I Homes is actually building next to us, so there’ll be some connectivity ... and then we’ve got some natural streams and wet ponds that will enhance the development.”