New school levies split, renewal school levies passing

The 1.84 mill levy would cost $64.40 a year on a $100,000 home if voters approve. A previous Bradford bond is expiring at the same time, the Miami County Board of Elections confirmed

Six school districts are also requesting renewal or substitute levies that would not increase tax rates for current residents: Piqua, Bethel, Milton-Union, Newton, Tecumseh and Twin Valley. A few of those levies would convert current limited levies into permanent ones.

Here are the schools:

Piqua

In final results, Piqua voters appear to have approved the levy, with 61% voting for the ley and 39% voting against it.

The district is asking voters to convert an existing emergency levy into a permanent 4.88-mill substitute levy. Substitute levies keep tax rates the same for existing properties, but allow the schools’ tax revenue to grow in future years if there is new construction of homes, businesses or other property-tax-paying buildings within the district. The levy would continue to raise at least $2.1 million per year and continue to cost the owner of a $100,000 home $171 per year.

Bethel

Bethel school voters cast votes on two separate renewal levies.

In final results, 69% of Bethel voters voted for the operating levy and 31% voted against the levy. The district is asking voters to make permanent the 7-mill operating levy, which costs $184.69 per $100,000.

The other is the 2-mill facilities levy, which costs residents $35.10 per $100,000 of property value and would be renewed for five years. In that levy, 68% voted for the levy and 32% voted against in final results.

Milton-Union

With final results, 64% of Milton-Union voters have voted for the levy, while 36% of voters have voted no.

Milton-Union schools asked voters to renew a 17-mill operating levy for the sixth time in 30 years and to make it permanent. The levy currently costs the owner of a $100,000 home $239.22 per year.

Newton

With initial results, 65% of voters have voted for the levy, while 35% of voters have voted against the levy.

Newton school voters will decide whether to renew their 0.75% income tax for another three years to pay for regular school expenses. For a person with $50,000 in taxable income, a 0.75% rate costs $375 per year.

Tecumseh

Tecumseh schools are asking voters to renew a 2.13-mill emergency levy that raises $712,000 annually for another five years.

Clark County voters in Tecumseh schools had approved the levy in initial results, with 65% voting for the levy and 35% against.

In final results, 47% of all Tecumseh voters had voted against the levy in Miami County, and 53% of voters were for the levy.

Twin Valley

Twin Valley voted 60% for the levy and 40% against, according to early results. Twin Valley schools have two five-year renewal levies on the November ballot, including a 2-mill property tax for facilities and a 0.75% income tax for day-to-day expenses.