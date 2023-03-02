New spin on birthday meatloaf

Before I could pick up my phone to order pizza delivered in 30 minutes or less, my super-hero-air-frying-champion son strongly offered, “Mom, no worries, just cook the meatloaf in the air fryer.” And just like that, that’s just what we did. All of a sudden, my husband’s birthday took a back seat to a private cooking class on the joys of air frying facilitated by our son.

The air fryer cooked the meatloaf just fine. It didn’t matter that slices of meatloaf were cooked a few at a time, there was plenty of mashed potatoes to keep everyone’s fork in motion. The story of my husband’s 63rd birthday has become an iconic memory; not because of the delicious and perfect Boston Cream Pie, but rather the imperfect situation where the meatloaf was still in the fridge. Lessons were learned. First of all, at least in my world, nothing is ever perfect. Second, such imperfections are certain to make for great stories. And third, if my son ever decides to retire in his current profession, I have an idea for a second career. Finally, when all else fails, have plenty of mashed potatoes on hand.

Anne Marie Romer of Centerville is author of the book “Just Give Me the Road.” Follow her on Instagram @romerannemarie.