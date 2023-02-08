BreakingNews
Puppies from Humane Society of Greater Dayton play in Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet
X
Dark Mode Toggle

NEW: Springfield employer acquires Michigan manufacturer

Local News
By
1 hour ago

Springfield’s Tool Tech has acquired Cameron Tool Corp., a Lansing, Mich., company with 85 employees, Calder Capital said Wednesday.

Terms of acquisition were not released.

ExploreSpringfield native buys Dayton Sports Complex real estate for $1.6M

The new acquisition comes five years after Tool Tech itself was acquired by businessmen Kevin Kroos, Rick Meizlish and Jim Klingbeil. At the time, the company employed more than 30 workers at a 38,000 square-foot facility at 4901 Urbana Road.

More recently, the three worked with Calder Capital’s buy-side team for a business that fit their expanding portfolio.

Tool-and-die manufacturer Cameron Tool has grown to 85 workers since the 1960s. The business focuses on the aerospace, industrial, military and auto industries.

“The acquisition of Cameron Tool aligns with Tool Tech’s commitment to manufacturing excellence and continuous improvement. We believe in investing in our facilities and employees to provide our customers with innovative solutions,” said Kevin Kroos, managing partner of Tool Tech.

“On behalf of the entire Cameron Tool team, we are excited about joining forces with Tool Tech going forward,”said Tracy Selden, president of Cameron Tool.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure working with the Tool Tech team over the past several months,” said Matt Uhl, a Calder adviser to Tool Tech.

In Other News
1
NEW: JobsOhio offers $237 million for new Honda plant in Fayette County
2
Ohio takes first step to expand passenger rail
3
NEW DETAILS: Air Force Museum to close March 15 for emergency training
4
Police, volunteers to search multiple locations for Dayton woman...
5
State of the city: Mims says Dayton has come far but ‘has more work to...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top