New street connecting 2 busy roadways in Beavercreek opens to traffic next week

A new road in Beavercreek will open to traffic next week.
The road connects Dayton-Xenia and North Fairfield Roads, intersecting with North Fairfield near Dunkin Donuts, and connecting to Dayton-Xenia next to Newcomer Funeral Home.
The road is named after Jeff McGrath, former Beavercreek Planning and Development Director, who died in 2020. Born and raised in Beavercreek, McGrath, 42, served in the role for nearly 20 years and was actively involved in the community, the city said. Beyond his work, he was also a youth basketball coach.
“The decision to name the new road after Jeff McGrath is a fitting tribute to his impact on the City of Beavercreek,” said Randy Burkett, who worked with McGrath and is currently the city’s planning director. “McGrath Way, located in the center of the city, is perfectly situated for further growth and development, reflecting McGrath’s commitment to the betterment of his hometown.”
The project was awarded at $1.2 million last year.
The city previously told the Dayton Daily News that the McGrath Way project would connect roads and utilities to about 7.4 acres of land in the middle of the city, opening that land for development. McGrath was “instrumental” in getting the project accomplished, the city said.
