New street connecting 2 busy roadways in Beavercreek opens to traffic next week

The road connects Dayton-Xenia and North Fairfield Roads, intersecting with North Fairfield near Dunkin Donuts, and connecting to Dayton-Xenia next to Newcomer Funeral Home.

The road is named after Jeff McGrath, former Beavercreek Planning and Development Director, who died in 2020. Born and raised in Beavercreek, McGrath, 42, served in the role for nearly 20 years and was actively involved in the community, the city said. Beyond his work, he was also a youth basketball coach.