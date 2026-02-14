New TNT Fireworks warehouse, retail store being built in Moraine

TNT Fireworks has a supercenter at 840 S. Union Road in Dayton, selling a variety of Roman candles, rockets, sparklers and more.

“TNT Fireworks is going in at 2770 E. River Road. That is a new address that used to be actually part of the old golf course that used to be in the city of Moraine before I-75 went through — it was very popular back in the ’40s and ’50s," City Planner Nick Sorice said previously during a Tree Board meeting.

The property was purchased nearly a year ago by Cypress Real Estate Company LLC, which is located out of Florence, Alabama. It purchased the property for $475,000 on Feb. 27, 2025. It is about 7.01 acres.

The location, which is near the Mandalay Event Center and Ram Restoration, will be both a TNT Fireworks warehouse and retail store, Sorice said.

He said previously the company is looking at having a temporary dumpster at that location around the Fourth of July for people to discard old fireworks.

Following the 2022 legalization of consumer fireworks on private property (HB 172), TNT Fireworks has promoted safe usage of its products, as noted in PR Newswire, with annual safety campaigns.

The Dayton Daily News has reached out to TNT Fireworks for more information about the upcoming Moraine location.