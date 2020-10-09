New traffic pattern coming in Bricks housing area

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s 88th Civil Engineering Group will be adjusting the traffic flow pattern through the historic Bricks housing area, on Area A, in the upcoming weeks.
The project will increase on-base housing residents and children’s ability to safely play and walk throughout the housing area. This measure will reduce all non-resident vehicular traffic throughout the residential area.
“The safety of the residents is a primary concern for us,” said Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing commander. “We believe this action will mitigate some traffic concerns ensuring a safe place to work and live for our residents.”
To help base visitors, improved signage will be installed at the various intersecting points between the housing area and Chidlaw Road, indicating that streets in the housing area are for residents only. Base visitors and patrons traversing to the Dodge Gym and Wright-Patterson Club will be directed to Breene Drive (A Street) and Lahm Circle (see the associated map).
“There will be a learning curve with this change,” Miller explained. “For years, visitors going to the club or gym have traversed through housing. Now, with the changes, it will only cause a brief delay. Our intent is to communicate this early and often.”
The most notable change traffic goers will see is on Yount Drive, where the intersection between Yount Drive and Chidlaw Road will transition to an “Exit Only.” To mark the change, a planter-style barrier will be placed on Chidlaw Road to prevent turning onto Yount Drive with appropriate signage installed.
The entire community is reminded to contact the Housing Office or the Base Defense Operations Center to report drivers ignoring signage, speeding or conducting other dangerous actions on base roadways.