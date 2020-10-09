New traffic pattern coming in Bricks housing area

To help base visitors, improved signage will be installed at the various intersecting points between the housing area and Chidlaw Road, indicating that streets in the housing area are for residents only. Base visitors and patrons traversing to the Dodge Gym and Wright-Patterson Club will be directed to Breene Drive (A Street) and Lahm Circle (see the associated map).

“There will be a learning curve with this change,” Miller explained. “For years, visitors going to the club or gym have traversed through housing. Now, with the changes, it will only cause a brief delay. Our intent is to communicate this early and often.”