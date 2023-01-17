NEW: Vets with suicidal impulses can receive free care at VA centers

Starting today, veterans suffering a suicidal crisis will be able to go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for emergency health care at no cost, including inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days, the Department of Veterans Affairs said.
Veterans do not need to be enrolled in the VA system to take advantage of this benefit.
The action will provide acute suicide care for up to 9 million veterans who are not currently enrolled in VA, the department said.
“Veterans in suicidal crisis can now receive the free, world-class emergency health care they deserve, no matter where they need it, when they need it, or whether they’re enrolled in VA care,” VA Secretary for Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough said. “This expansion of care will save veterans’ lives, and there’s nothing more important than that.”
VA has submitted an interim final rule on the change to the federal register to establish this authority, which takes effect Jan. 17.
The authority allows the VA to provide, pay for, or reimburse for treatment of eligible individuals’ emergency suicide care, transportation costs, and follow-up care at a VA or non-VA facility for up to 30 days of inpatient care and 90 days of outpatient care.
Eligible individuals, regardless of VA enrollment status, are:
- Veterans who were discharged or released from active duty after more than 24 months of active service under conditions other than dishonorable.
- Former members of the armed forces, including reserve service members, who served more than 100 days under a combat exclusion or in support of a contingency operation either directly or by operating an unmanned aerial vehicle from another location who were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.
- Former members of the armed forces who were the victim of a physical assault of a sexual nature, a battery of a sexual nature, or sexual harassment while serving in the armed forces.
Last summer, VA announced new efforts to end veteran suicide, including establishing 988 (then press 1) as a way for veterans to quickly connect with support.
