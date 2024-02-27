New: You can register watercraft in Montgomery County

By
38 minutes ago
The Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Auto Title Division is now able to process watercraft registrations at its downtown office.

“We are extremely pleased to add this new watercraft registration service to meet the growing demand, making it easier for owners to register their boats,” said Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley.

Processing hours are between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at the Montgomery County Administration Building, 451 W. Third St., Dayton.

Registrations expire every three years on March 1, but only must be registered on the water, said Marquis Sansom, chief deputy of the Auto Title Division.

“As the only watercraft registration location in Montgomery County, we register almost every type of vessel except sailboards, paddleboards, belly boats, float tubes, kiteboards and lifeboats,” Sansom said.

In 2022, there were 631,563 registered boats in Ohio plus an estimated 242,000 boats in the state that are not registered, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

For more information, visit http://watercraft.ohiodnr.gov.

