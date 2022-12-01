Newest K9 gets first license to kick off 2023 dog license sales

A 1-year-old, four-legged police officer received his first dog license Thursday to kick off 2023 dog license sales in Montgomery County.
County Auditor Karl Keith presented K9 Bart and his handler, deputy Jesse Walker, the license during an event Thursday at the Jefferson Twp. substation also attended by Sheriff Rob Streck and Montgomery County Animal Resource Center Director Bob Gruhl.
“I wanted to honor the important work that Bart does to keep our county safe by personally delivering his first-ever dog license,” Keith said.
K9 Bart, who joined the sheriff’s office in March and has been trained in drug detection, evidence recovery and suspect apprehension, enjoys playing with his ball and “loves to go to work more than anything in this world,” Walker said.
Police dogs are crucial to law enforcement, the sheriff said.
“We could not do our work without them,” Streck said. “These dogs perform important tasks like recovering illegal drugs, providing security for major events, helping find missing persons, and more.”
K9 Bart and other police dogs in the county receive dog licenses free of charge.
Dog licenses must be purchased or renewed annually between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31 at www.mcohio.org/dogs. The fee is $20 if the dog has been spayed or neutered and $24 for unaltered dogs; however, after Jan. 31 the license fee doubles.
More than 52,000 dog licenses were sold in the county in 2022. Of those, more than 57% were sold online, according to the auditor’s office.
“The fastest and easiest way to get your 2023 dog license is online,” Keith said. “I encourage dog owners to take advantage of that convenient opportunity to keep their pet safe.”
Dog licenses help reunite owners with pets that go missing because they can be used as a quick way to notify the owner a dog is found. Ohio law also requires that all dogs older than three months be licensed.
Credit: JIM NOELKER
Credit: JIM NOELKER
Licenses can be purchased in three ways:
- Online at www.mcohio.org/dogs
- By mailing-in an application, which can be downloaded at www.mcohio.org/dogs
- In-person at 16 stores and agencies throughout Montgomery County, as well as the County Administration Building and Animal Resource Center
Montgomery County residents can call 937-225-4314 or visit www.mcohio.org/dogs for more information on dog licensing.
