Newest K9 gets first license to kick off 2023 dog license sales

“We could not do our work without them,” Streck said. “These dogs perform important tasks like recovering illegal drugs, providing security for major events, helping find missing persons, and more.”

K9 Bart and other police dogs in the county receive dog licenses free of charge.

Dog licenses must be purchased or renewed annually between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31 at www.mcohio.org/dogs. The fee is $20 if the dog has been spayed or neutered and $24 for unaltered dogs; however, after Jan. 31 the license fee doubles.

More than 52,000 dog licenses were sold in the county in 2022. Of those, more than 57% were sold online, according to the auditor’s office.

“The fastest and easiest way to get your 2023 dog license is online,” Keith said. “I encourage dog owners to take advantage of that convenient opportunity to keep their pet safe.”

Dog licenses help reunite owners with pets that go missing because they can be used as a quick way to notify the owner a dog is found. Ohio law also requires that all dogs older than three months be licensed.

Licenses can be purchased in three ways:

Online at www.mcohio.org/dogs

By mailing-in an application, which can be downloaded at www.mcohio.org/dogs

In-person at 16 stores and agencies throughout Montgomery County, as well as the County Administration Building and Animal Resource Center

Montgomery County residents can call 937-225-4314 or visit www.mcohio.org/dogs for more information on dog licensing.