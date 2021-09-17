dayton-daily-news logo
No explosive materials found after bomb threat evacuates Harrison Twp. plasma center

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
14 minutes ago

No explosive materials were found after the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Bomb Squad responded to a bomb threat at a Harrison Township plasma center Friday morning, accoridng to the sheriff’s office.

Around 6:37 a.m., deputies responded to Talecris Plasma Resources at 3909 Salem Ave. after a man in the building reported he had a bomb. Employees evacuated the building as a result of his comments.

When deputies arrived, he had left the scene. Workers said the man had luggage on wheels that he claimed had a bomb, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Dayton Bomb Squad searched the building, but did not find the described luggage.

Shortly after, the man was found down the road in the parking lot of the Rally’s at 3955 Salem Ave. The luggage was also found in the parking lot. Dayton Bomb Squad evaluated the luggage and determined it did not contain explosive material, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. The incident is being reviewed for potential charges.

