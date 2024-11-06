Compressor fire shuts down production at Tipp City plant

When crews arrived there was no fire or smoke showing from outside, according to Tipp City Fire and EMS Chief of Emergency Services Cameron Haller.

Firefighters found a fire in the insulation and piping on an air compressor and workers were evacuated from the plant.

DAP had to shut down production due to the compressor being shut down.

The fire was limited to the air compressor unit.

“The plant had been attempting to correct an electric issue prior to the fire being discovered,” Haller said.

The fire was under control in 10 minutes.

Crews found smoke in the mechanical area of the plant performed fire attack and search operations, Haller said. A ladder crew surveyed the roof and found normal conditions.

Haller said the fire was probably caused by a loose electric panel connection, but the exact cause is unknown.

Damages are estimated to be around $7,500 to the compressor and electric equipment.