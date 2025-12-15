No injuries reported after icy conditions lead to semi, school bus crash in Dayton

No injuries were reported after a semi-truck hit a school bus near the Dayton International Airport Monday morning.
Two children and two adults were on the Vandalia-Butler City Schools bus at the time of the crash, according to Dayton police.
We have reached out to the district for a comment.
Around 10 a.m., officers responded to a crash at Union Airpark Drive and West National Road.
A semi-truck attempted to stop while approaching the intersection, but failed due to icy conditions, according to police.
The semi hit the back left part of the bus, which was stopped. The crash damaged the bus’s rear driver’s side. It was towed from the scene.
The front right portion of the semi was damaged, as well as a mirror.
