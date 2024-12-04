No paper tickets: Register now for Air Force Museum holiday concerts

Paper tickets will not be issued this year. Here’s the link you need.
The United States Air Force Band of Flight, stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, presents more than 240 performances annually, providing quality musical products for official military functions and ceremonies as well as civic events and public concerts. (U.S. Air Force photo)

The U.S. Air Force Band of Flight is planning a pair of holiday concerts at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force — at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18.

If you wish to attend, register here by Dec. 13: https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Events/

Registration is required. Requestors will receive a digital confirmation of registration. Due to the popularity of these free concerts, registration is required and limited, the musuem is saying.

The Band of Flight, stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is a 17-member organization and features two musical units — Flight One, a popular-music group, and Spirit of Freedom, a brass ensemble with a percussionist and vocalist.

Air Force Band of Flight Flight One guitarist Christopher Arellano at a recent rehearsal at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

Together, these groups combine to form the Band of Flight.

The concerts on Dec. 17 and 18 will take place in the museum’s second building and will last about 70 to 90 minutes.

The Air Force Museum is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space.

Its entrance is found at gate 28B off Springfield Street in Riverside.

