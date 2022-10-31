BreakingNews
Taco Street founder to open new restaurant in Wright-Dunbar
dayton-daily-news logo
X

No victims found after Dayton Fire responds to water rescue in Great Miami River

Local News
By
1 hour ago

Dayton Fire Department crews responding to the Great Miami River on a possible water rescue Sunday didn’t locate any victims while searching the area, according to the department.

Crews responded to the river near Welcome Stadium Sunday afternoon after a kayak was found. Multiple Dayton Fire Department crews searched the area where the kayak was located as well as areas upstream and downstream and along the riverbanks on both sides, said Dayton Fire Captain Brad French.

ExploreDespite concerns, election boards not seeing voter registration challenges, voter intimidation

No signs of any victims were found.

Crews received information from Five Rivers MetroParks police later that children were playing in the same area and had left safely, French said.

No injuries were reported.

In Other News
1
Open burn spreads to Miami County building, causes estimated $50K in...
2
More than 600 AES Ohio customers without power in Miami County
3
Tax Credit Authority boosts Honda expansion with $71.3 million tax...
4
October business news in Dayton: 1 opening, 1 closing, 1 move, 7...
5
Our most-read stories from October: Minimum wage, Amy Schneider, Taco...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top