No victims found after Dayton Fire responds to water rescue in Great Miami River

Dayton Fire Department crews responding to the Great Miami River on a possible water rescue Sunday didn’t locate any victims while searching the area, according to the department.
Crews responded to the river near Welcome Stadium Sunday afternoon after a kayak was found. Multiple Dayton Fire Department crews searched the area where the kayak was located as well as areas upstream and downstream and along the riverbanks on both sides, said Dayton Fire Captain Brad French.
No signs of any victims were found.
Crews received information from Five Rivers MetroParks police later that children were playing in the same area and had left safely, French said.
No injuries were reported.
