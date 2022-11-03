Nonprofit for vets, caregivers continues to grow

PIQUA - Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support, a local nonprofit that launched in 2019 in Piqua in an effort to connect veterans and their caregivers to resources, continues to grow its offerings as the holidays approach.
The organization works locally but will assist any veteran or caregiver who contacts it as a resource network, said Valerie Mullikin of Piqua. She is the organization’s director and the wife and caregiver of a disabled veteran.
Mullikin has been talking at public meetings about the organization, what it offers and what it needs.
Among activities is Muster and Mingle Events, monthly gatherings started in late 2021 to provide veterans, caregivers and others an opportunity to gather in a social setting.
As an example, a Quilt of Valor was presented to Englewood’s John Clarke at the March Muster and Mingle at the Troy-Miami County Public Library in Troy. The quilt was made by the Miami Valley Quilters Guild, whose website is mvqgohio.com.
The Muster and Mingle events are held at the Tipp Center, 855 N. Third St. The next gathering will be Nov. 30 from 5-8 p.m. for a carry-in dinner and open mic night for veterans and families.
The organization has provided other services as needed, and the board has conducted a survey of spouses and caregivers as it looks to expand program to meet social and emotional needs, Mullikin said.
A temporary office has opened at 987 E. Ash St., Piqua, in the Riverside Place Plaza near the Miami Valley Centre Mall.
Upcoming activities will include a free hot meal delivery program in conjunction with Fields of Grace Worship Center on Nov. 19. This project is open only to Miami County residents with information at operationveterancaregiver.org or on the organization’s Facebook page.
Also in November will be a Thanksgiving food baskets project. Applications for this offering also can be found on the website.
A Holiday Basket distribution also is planned for Dec. 17 at the Piqua office. Applications are on the website.
A veteran open house is planned Dec. 28 from 4-8 p.m. at the Piqua office.
The organization seeks donations from individuals, foundations and businesses. It holds fundraisers such as a golf scramble and a dine-to-donate event. More information is available at operationveterancaregiver.org.
Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com.
About the Author