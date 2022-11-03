Nonprofit for vets, caregivers continues to grow

The Muster and Mingle events are held at the Tipp Center, 855 N. Third St. The next gathering will be Nov. 30 from 5-8 p.m. for a carry-in dinner and open mic night for veterans and families.

The organization has provided other services as needed, and the board has conducted a survey of spouses and caregivers as it looks to expand program to meet social and emotional needs, Mullikin said.

A temporary office has opened at 987 E. Ash St., Piqua, in the Riverside Place Plaza near the Miami Valley Centre Mall.

Upcoming activities will include a free hot meal delivery program in conjunction with Fields of Grace Worship Center on Nov. 19. This project is open only to Miami County residents with information at operationveterancaregiver.org or on the organization’s Facebook page.

Also in November will be a Thanksgiving food baskets project. Applications for this offering also can be found on the website.

A Holiday Basket distribution also is planned for Dec. 17 at the Piqua office. Applications are on the website.

A veteran open house is planned Dec. 28 from 4-8 p.m. at the Piqua office.

The organization seeks donations from individuals, foundations and businesses. It holds fundraisers such as a golf scramble and a dine-to-donate event. More information is available at operationveterancaregiver.org.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com.