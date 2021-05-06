Nonprofit to buy land at border of Fairborn/Beavercreek to preserve wetlands and add to Spotted Turtle Trail

Marilyn Baumer, land stewardship coordinator for B-W Greenway Community Land Trust, said this area will also become part of the Spotted Turtle Trail, a 15-mile trail system being built to give Greene County residents more access to the wetlands and other preserved lands in the county.

The Beaver Creek Wetlands Association is spearheading the Spotted Turtle Trail project. The association hopes to finish the project in seven phases over five years. The new trail system would span from Pearl’s Fen in Fairborn to Rotary Park in Beavercreek.

Baumer said B-W Greenway and the Beaver Creek Wetlands Association have worked to preserve the land along the Beaver Creek for years.

“One of our largest assets is water and access to clean water,” Baumer said. “Preserving the land like this protects the water and also provides flood control and run off control. We’re also balancing development in that area with protected space.”

Explore Wetlands association aims to give more wetland access to Greene County residents

This site is also nearby the Beerman Fen owned by Beaver Creek Wetlands Association, according to the grant application.

B-W Greenway got letters of support for this grant application from the Greene County commissioners, Fairborn and Bath Twp., Baumer said. The application is due on May 14 and the nonprofit should find out in the next few months if the funds will be awarded to them, Baumer said.

B-W Greenway has also recently applied for a Clean Ohio grant for five acres near Community Park in Fairborn along the Beaver Creek, Baumer said.

“Our primary goal has been protecting our best areas,” Baumer said, “whether that be wetland or areas near creeks.”