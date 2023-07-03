Northmont school board to consider tax levy options at Wednesday meeting

During a special meeting set for Wednesday, the Northmont City Schools Board of Education will consider four options for an emergency tax levy to fund school operations.

The meeting will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the school board office, located at 4001 Old Salem Road in Englewood.

All four of the proposed levy options are property taxes and are being considered for placement on the Nov. 7 election ballot.

The proposed tax levies would raise either $4 million, $4.06 million, $4.2 million, or $4.4 million per year, each over a 10-year period.

The board is expected to eventually vote to place one of the requests on the ballot.

Voters in the district turned down an operating levy request in May that would have raised $5.8 million annually. Soon after, Northmont’s BOE unanimously voted to close Englewood Elementary after this school year and cut nine teaching positions.

Northmont Superintendent Tony Thomas said in May that the district received 17 resignations after the announced cuts. Three people are planning to retire.

Up to 30 full-time positions could be cut, he added.

Closing Englewood Elementary and sending the students who had been there to other schools could save the district a projected $1 million.

Northmont schools operated $1.6 million in the red for 2021-22. The most recent five-year forecast, from mid-May 2023, had them at $5.6 million in the red for 2022-23, dropping their cash balance to $22 million, or roughly one-third of a year’s expenses.

Northmont continues to project rising annual deficits in the next four years, estimating that revenue will decline slightly while their spending will increase.

With the closure of Englewood Elementary, the Northmont district will operate seven schools — a high school, a middle school, four elementaries and one early learning center.