Northridge community mourning death of band director

The district did not specify the cause of death.

Counseling and support services are available from 12:30 to 2 p.m. today at Door 1, and again on Monday, Jan. 5, when students are expected to return to school.

The district also plans to hold a vigil in Lorkovic’s honor at 5 p.m. Saturday in the high school cafeteria. It is open to the public.

“Please keep the Lorkovic family and our entire Northridge community in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve together and honor his memory,” the district said.