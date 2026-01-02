Breaking: 44-year-old man dies following shooting in Dayton, at least 2nd fatality this year

Northridge community mourning death of band director

Northridge band director Lorkovic dies recently, the district announced on social media. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Northridge band director Lorkovic dies recently, the district announced on social media. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Northridge Local Schools band director Jacob Lorkovic has died, the district announced on social media.

“Mr. Lorkovic was deeply loved for his passion for students and music, his leadership, and his genuine heart,” the district said in a statement. “His impact on our school and students will never be forgotten.”

The district did not specify the cause of death.

Counseling and support services are available from 12:30 to 2 p.m. today at Door 1, and again on Monday, Jan. 5, when students are expected to return to school.

The district also plans to hold a vigil in Lorkovic’s honor at 5 p.m. Saturday in the high school cafeteria. It is open to the public.

“Please keep the Lorkovic family and our entire Northridge community in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve together and honor his memory,” the district said.

In Other News
1
44-year-old man dies following shooting in Dayton, at least 2nd...
2
Flu-related hospitalizations surge locally, nationally
3
BLACKSHEAR OPINION: Pricing algorithms bill among top 2026 priorities
4
Letters to the editor: Name calling and the real world
5
SCOTT OPINION: Ohio property tax reform is long overdue

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.