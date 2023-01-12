BreakingNews
Areas of fog in morning; Widespread showers, embedded storms today
Northrop Grumman to develop ‘next-generation’ radar for the F-35

Company has a strong presence in Ohio and Dayton area

A defense contractor with a strong presence in Ohio and the Miami Valley will develop a new radar system for the F-35 Lightning II.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is developing an advanced Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar for the F-35 Lightning II, the company said Wednesday.

The company today makes the AN/APG-81 active electronically scanned array fire control radar, which Northrop called “the cornerstone” to the F-35′s sensor suite.

The new radar will “incorporate some of the latest technologies available and help ensure air superiority,” Northrop Grumman said. “This advanced sensor will provide unparalleled battlespace situational awareness that translates into platform lethality, effectiveness and survivability.”

In addition to radars, the company makes the center fuselage and wing skins for the aircraft, produces and maintains several sensor systems, avionics, mission systems and mission-planning software, pilot and maintainer training systems courseware, electronic warfare simulation test capability and low-observable technologies.

Northrop Grumman has more 900 employees in the Dayton region and across the state of Ohio, spokesman Vic Beck told this news outlet. The company has some 90,000 employees nationwide.

Last year, the F-35 Joint Program Office’s Hybrid Product Support Integrator moved to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

