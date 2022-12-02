Wright-Patterson is supporting soon-to-be unveiled B-21

She declined to say how many Wright-Patterson employees — who are working at one of the nation’s biggest Air Force bases — are involved. The base has more than 30,000 military and civilian employees.

The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft in more than three decades. A first public unveiling is scheduled for Friday evening at an Air Force facility in Palmdale, Calif.

The Bombers Directorate is part of AFLCMC, and has units at Wright-Patterson and Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

The directorate oversees the Air Force’s 150+ aircraft bomber fleet (B-1, B-2, B-52 aircraft) and organizes, trains and equips the B-21 program in support of Air Force Global Strike Command. Riley said the directorate does not report directly to the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office.

There is plenty new about the Air Force’s newest bomber. The B-21 has been shown in preview depictions to have a futuristic flying-wing design.

It is meant to fly thousands of miles behind enemy lines — eventually without a pilot — evading detection by enemy air defenses.

The plane will be one part of the U.S. nuclear deterrent triad, including nuclear submarines and land-based missiles.